Meghan Markle Had A Secret Hangout With Hillary Clinton (Reports)

Megan Markle and Hillary Clinton reportedly had a secret hangout at Frogmore Cottage, according to The Daily Mail. Also at the meeting was baby Archie, who Clinton "got to cuddle." A royal source spoke to the publication saying, "Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting. They are mutual fan girls." Clinton has previously spoken out about the Duchess of Sussex telling BBC Radio she thinks the former "Suits" star is "an amazing woman."

