More information continues to be revealed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal life. According to PEOPLE magazine, a source close to the couple admitted the Duchess was left frustrated with how Kensington Palace addressed the false tabloid reports published about her. "The go-to was 'No comment' or to ignore stories," the insider explained. "And people actively prevented her from responding to stuff that we knew to be untrue. This is what she is taking issue with." Court documents from Meghan's lawsuit against British media company Associated Newspapers echoed a similar perspective. According to her legal team, the former "Suits" actress struggled with the harsh media scrutiny and felt unprotected by the royal institution during her pregnancy with son Archie.

