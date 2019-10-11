Meghan Markle Gives Empowering Feminist Message On International Day Of The Girl

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle is so empowering! The royal shared a video on Instagram to celebrate International Day of the Girl where she declares that every girl has the "right to be heard." "Today is international #dayofthegirl, a day observed globally and created by the united nations to acknowledge the gender inequality that exists worldwide," the caption reads. "It is also a day to celebrate and encourage girls to know their value and to support them in taking action to grow into the women they wish to be." Part of the video message features a throwback clip from when the former "Suits" star was on Nickelodeon as a young girl. At just 11-years-old she took a stand against a soap commercial that was eventually changed after she sent a letter to Procter & Gamble.

