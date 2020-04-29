Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle is truly the number one hype girl no matter the distance! The Duchess of Sussex gave a sweet pep talk to one of the clients at Smart Works, a charity that helps women secure employment with coaching tips and providing a professional outfit. Meghan jumped on a virtual call ahead of one young women's interview for a psychology internship and offered some words of encouragement and advice. "I just wanted to be able to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you," the Duchess said.

