Meghan Markle Gets Praised By Archbishop Of Canterbury: 'She's A Person Of Profound Humanity'

Meghan Markle is getting praised as a person of "profound humanity." The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who conducted Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry, is defending the Duchess of Sussex against the harsh and "totally undeserved" criticism she has received. "She’s a person of profound humanity and deep concern for people, seeking to carry out her role with every ounce of her being, and I think she’s a remarkable person," Welby said on "BBC Radio 5 Live."

