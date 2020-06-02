Also available on the NBC app

A powerful video of Meghan Markle from 2012 is now making waves yet again following the tragic death of George Floyd. In the throwback video, a pre-royal Meghan wore a shirt that read "I won't stand for racism" for an Erase the Hate campaign. "My name’s Meghan Markle and I’m here because I think it’s a really important campaign to be a part of. For me I think it really hits a personal note. I’m bi-racial, most people can’t tell what I'm mixed with and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall," she said at the time.

