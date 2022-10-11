Meghan Markle is getting honest about being called "insane" and "crazy." In the fifth episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s hit podcast "Archetypes," Meghan drives deep decoding the word crazy. "Raise your hand if you've ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts, Insane, out of your mind, completely irrational? Okay, you get the point ... I think it would be pretty easy to see just how many of us have our hands up? By the way, me too," she shared.

