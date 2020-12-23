Also available on the nbc app

While the royal family won't be having their traditional Christmas get-together at Sandringham this year, they have lots of fun memories of past celebrations to look back on! One notable past royal Christmas was Meghan Markle's first in 2017, and she reportedly got everyone laughing with a silly gift for Prince William! "Meghan's biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family," Omid Scobe and Carolyn Durand recalled in "Finding Freedom." "At least one of her gifts was a huge hit—a spoon for William that had 'cereal killer' embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil."

