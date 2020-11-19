Also available on the nbc app

A new court document filed with the High Court on Nov.18, revealed that Meghan Markle did give “someone she knew” permission to speak with the authors of “Finding Freedom,” in order to correct the “narrative” about her father, Thomas Markle. However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made it clear in the documents that they never collaborated with the authors or gave a copy of Meghan’s personal letter to Thomas to the authors. The latest documents are the final documents Meghan will submit in her ongoing lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday’s parent company, Associated Newspapers.

