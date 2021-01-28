Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle’s dogs mean so much to her! Prince Harry and Meghan share two rescue dogs -- a beagle named Guy and a black lab named Pula. While Meghan has stepped back as an official royal, her patronages still mean a lot to her, particularly animal charity Mayhew. The company’s CEO Caroline Yates spoke out to Hello! and revealed that the former “Suits” star has mentioned how important her dogs have been to her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

