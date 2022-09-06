Meghan Markle is getting honest about feeling like an "ugly duckling" while growing up. In the latest episode of her new podcast "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex sits down with Mindy Kaling and opens up about some of the hardships of her childhood. "I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. I, I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn't know where I fit in," she said.

