Also available on the nbc app

Has Meghan Markle made a big mistake? That is a question the new Lifetime movie about her and Prince Harry’s life asks. The fictionalized movie “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” will focus on the events that led the couple to leave their positions as working members of the royal family. The 30-second trailer is full of suspense and drama, starting off with the fictionalized Prince Harry saying, “I will do everything in my power to keep my wife and son safe.” The movie doesn’t have a set premiere date yet but will be released sometime in the fall. It will feature several members of the Royal family including, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth.

Appearing: