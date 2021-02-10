Also available on the nbc app

Calling all Rachel Zane fans! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised a virtual poetry class with Get Lit, an organization that promotes teen literacy on Monday, and Meghan’s longtime fans were quick to point out that she was giving major “Suits” vibes with her attire! The Duchess of Sussex rocked a classic blue Oxford shirt, which appeared just like the look Rachel used to support on the hit legal drama! A user on Twitter shared side-by-side photos of the 39-year-old and her former fictional character and wrote, “Big Rachel Zane energy with this look and I’m here for it.”

