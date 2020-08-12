Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle will be among many U.S. citizens who vote in November. The Duchess of Sussex was among 100 famous women who told Marie Claire why they plan to participate in the election; and when sharing her reason, she reflected on the privilege of being able to raise your voice. "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard,” she wrote.

Appearing: