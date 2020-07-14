Main Content

Meghan Markle Encourages Girls To Fight For Gender Equality

CLIP07/14/20

Meghan Markle is all about supporting women! The Duchess of Sussex encouraged girls around the world to fight for gender equality during her powerful speech for "The Time Is Now" Women in Leadership Plenary at the virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit. "Don't underestimate your ability to push through the fear. You have, rooted in your convictions, the ability to craft a world that you know is just and kind. Your gut will tell you what's right and what's wrong; what's fair and unfair. The hardest part — and it was the hardest part for me — is to chase your convictions with action," she shared.

