Main Content

Meghan Markle Drops First Podcast Episode With Guest Serena Williams - And Prince Harry Crashes

CLIP08/23/22

Meghan Markle is a podcaster. The Duchess of Sussex dropped her first episode of her new podcast "Archetypes" - and she had a little help from tennis champ Serena Williams to kick things off. But before the close pals got into their serious conversation, Meghan's husband Prince Harry crashed the interview. "I like what you've done with your hair! That's a great vibe," Harry told Serena.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: meghan markle, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.