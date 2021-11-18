Meghan Markle is game for anything! The Duchess of Sussex fearlessly went for it when taking part in a prank on her pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. Ellen told the audience that the former "Suits" star had asked to take part on the fan-favorite segment, in which the TV host dares celebrities to say and do everything she tells them to via an earpiece. While the royal checked out a craft fair, Ellen tasked her with drinking milk from a bottle, singing a song with cat ears and more zany things.

