Meghan Markle Drinks Milk From A Bottle And Sings With Cat Ears For Hysterical 'Ellen' Prank

CLIP11/18/21

Meghan Markle is game for anything! The Duchess of Sussex fearlessly went for it when taking part in a prank on her pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. Ellen told the audience that the former "Suits" star had asked to take part on the fan-favorite segment, in which the TV host dares celebrities to say and do everything she tells them to via an earpiece. While the royal checked out a craft fair, Ellen tasked her with drinking milk from a bottle, singing a song with cat ears and more zany things.

Tags: meghan markle, ellen, Royals, celebrity, entertainment
