Meghan Markle is keeping busy! As part of her and Prince Harry's multi-year deal with Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex will create and serve as executive producer of an upcoming animated series titled, "Pearl." "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

