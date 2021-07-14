Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Markle Developing And Executive Producing Netflix Children's Series Titled 'Pearl'

CLIP07/14/21
Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is keeping busy! As part of her and Prince Harry's multi-year deal with Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex will create and serve as executive producer of an upcoming animated series titled, "Pearl." "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, meghan markle, meghan markle news, Netflix, series, TV shows, 2021 news, royal news, Royals, Archewell Productions
S2021 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.