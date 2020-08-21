Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is continuing to raise her voice about the importance of voting, and she just shared her most candid and impassioned thoughts on the subject. The Duchess of Sussex kicked off a virtual voter registration couch party for the non-profit organization United State of Women, which works to bring women together and amplify their voices. She discussed the importance of fighting against voter suppression and urged viewers to not sit Nov. 3 out, saying, "At this juncture, if we aren't part of the solution, we're part of the problem. If you aren't going out there and voting, then you're complicit. If you're complacent, you're complicit."

