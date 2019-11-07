Meghan Markle Debuts Gorgeous New 'Do At First Field Of Remembrance With Prince Harry

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle just upped her hair game! The Duchess of Sussex debuted fresh, romantic curls alongside Prince Harry while paying homage to fallen British soldiers at the 91st Field of Remembrance on Nov. 7. The 'do showed off more defined ringlets than we've ever seen on Meghan, who typically likes keeping her locks a bit straighter when worn loose. The new mom also color-coordinated her ensemble with a chic navy-and-black color palette, which she also chose during her first round of Remembrance events in 2018.

Appearing: