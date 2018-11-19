Meghan Markle Dazzles In A Sparkly Top After Reportedly Being Told To Tone Down Her 'Hollywood' Style

Meghan Markle stepped out at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium with hubby Prince Harry on Monday and she was rocking a sequined top.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, duchess of sussex, kate middleton, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle pregnant, meghan markle style, fashion, meghan markle, meghan markle prince harry, prince harry, prince harry meghan markle, prince william, queen elizabeth, royal, royal family, royals, style, the queen, the royal family, the royals
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.