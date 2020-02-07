Also available on the NBC app

Simon Huck, owner of public relations firm Command Entertainment Group and friend of Kim Kardashian, appeared on <a href="https://youtu.be/hJC-nPD8OY8?t=3360" target="_blank">"The Morning Toast"</a> with Claudia and Jackie Oshry and said despite not representing Meghan Markle, his agency has been "flooded" with endorsement offers for the former royal. Simon estimated that if Meghan were to take all the offers coming her way this year, she could stand to make $100 million.

Appearing: