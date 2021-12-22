Main Content

Meghan Markle Could Be Called To Testify In Prince Andrew Case, Lawyer Says

Could Meghan Markle be asked to testify in Prince Andrew's current legal case? David Boies, the lawyer for Virginia Roberts Giuffre in her current civil case against the royal, told The Daily Beast that the Duchess of Sussex could be called on to testify if the case ends up going to trial. "She is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth," he told the publication in part.

