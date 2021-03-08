Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is speaking out. During the Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan claimed that there were "concerns" within the royal family about the skin color of her son with Prince Harry, Archie. "In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, He won't be given security, He's not going to be given a title...And also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born," she said.

