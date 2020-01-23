Also available on the NBC app

Thomas Markle walked through his troubled relationship with his daughter in an eye-opening documentary which was created by Britain's Channel 5. The 75-year-old shared never-before-seen photos and home movies from Meghan as a baby, her first school play and even her High School graduation. Some of the footage features 17-year-old Meghan at her all-girls school in Los Angeles. The clip aired during "Thomas Markle: My Story," and Channel 5 revealed to NBC that they did pay Thomas for his interview, "as we have done in the past for people's time and contribution. We mention within the programme that he has been paid as part of the editorial and have been transparent about this. We never reveal how much we pay contributors."

