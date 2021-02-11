Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle won a major victory in her ongoing lawsuit against two British tabloids and their parent company. The Duchess of Sussex previously sued Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Mail on Sunday and the Daily Mail, for running excerpts of a private letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in the months following her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. On Thursday, a ruling published by the High Court in London determined that the letter's publication did breach Meghan's privacy. According to NBC News, judge Mark Warby wrote that the 39-year-old "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the Letter would remain private," adding that the tabloid articles "interfered with that reasonable expectation."

