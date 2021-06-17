Main Content

Meghan Markle Calls ‘The Bench’ A ‘Love Letter’ To Prince Harry & Archie As It Becomes NYT Bestseller

Meghan Markle is sharing her thanks! After the Duchess of Sussex's new children's book "The Bench" reached the prestigious milestone of becoming a New York Times bestseller, the 39-year-old thanked readers. "While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere," she said in a statement. "Thank you for supporting me in this special project."

