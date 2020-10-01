Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are calling for an end to structural racism. As October kicks off Black History Month in the UK, the couple partnered with The Evening Standard to reveal their list of Black NextGen Trailblazers, who are challenging prejudice and making a positive influence on British culture. The pair also spoke about the impact of the Black Lives Matter in the United States and around the world. "The impetus is from a place of recognizing equality and if you just go back to its ground level of that, then I don’t think there is anything controversial about it," Meghan said of the global movement.

News and Information Daytime Interview