Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle’s legal team has issues a statement on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex after she lost her first ruling in her legal battle against select British media outlets. Schillings, her legal team, said in part, “Today’s ruling makes very clear that the core elements of this case do not change and will continue to move forward. The Duchess’ rights were violated; the legal boundaries around privacy were crossed. As part of this process, the extremes to which The Mail on Sunday used distortive, manipulative, and dishonest tactics to target The Duchess of Sussex have been put on full display.”

Appearing: