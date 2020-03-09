Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle isn't afraid to break royal protocol. The Duchess of Sussex was at the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday in London and she took the time to hug a little girl as she arrived to the service. It's a break from typical royal protocol, where people don't normally touch a member of the royal family aside from a handshake. While at the service, Meghan also greeted a bunch of cute kids outside of Westminster Abbey and kneeled down to chat with one little girl. Kate Middleton was also spotted leaving and also chatted with the same girl. The former "Suits" star looked super chic in a green dress which featured a dramatic cape, which she paired with a fierce fascinator. She accessorized with tan stilettos and a dark green handbag with gold detailing.

