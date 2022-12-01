Main Content

Meghan Markle Breaks Down In Tears With Prince Harry In Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing their story like never before. In a new trailer released by Netflix on Thursday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal the other side of their high-profile love story for the highly anticipated documentary, "Harry and Meghan." "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan asks in the one-minute teaser. The six-episode series shows never-before-seen photos and videos from the couple's relationship.

