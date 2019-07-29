Meghan Markle Being Accused Of Copying Book Cover For British Vogue

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle is being accused of copying an Australian book cover for her groundbreaking British Vogue issue. The Duchess of Sussex contributed an essay to 2016's "The Game Changers," which features a black-and-white photo grid similar to the one seen on the UK fashion mag. Samantha Brett claims to Daily Mail Australia that she and co-author Steph Adams have received numerous alerts to the comparison, saying, "I love Meghan and am a huge fan, but if what people are alerting us to is true, then it's extremely disappointing."

Appearing: