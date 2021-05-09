Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle can’t wait to be a mom of two! The pregnant duchess delivered a passionate video message during Saturday’s “Vax Live” concert broadcast. She and husband Prince Harry co-chaired the event and Meghan urged viewers to get vaccinated and doo their part to help bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. The 39-year-old, who is expecting her and Harry’s second child this summer, also touched upon how having a daughter on the way has shaped their perspective on the pandemic’s toll, especially considering its profound impact on women across the globe.

