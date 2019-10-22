Meghan Markle Beams For First Outing Since Documentary In Purple Dress She Last Wore When Pregnant

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle stepped out with a smile for her first public appearance since her and Prince Harry's personal ITV documentary. The Duchess of Sussex arrived solo to London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 22 to support the opening ceremony of the 2019 One Young World Summit, where she was on hand as Vice President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. Meghan's outing comes on the heels of her and Harry having opened up to ITV's Tom Bradby about the challenges they've faced in the royal spotlight.

