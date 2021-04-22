Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle has reportedly stayed in touch with her grandmother-in-law during a difficult time for the royal family. According to People, the Duchess of Sussex and her son, Archie, had a chance to connect with the Queen before Prince Philip's funeral this past weekend. A source told the outlet, "Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather's funeral. Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week."

