Also available on the nbc app

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are teaming up for a new mental health series and they have a very special guest making a cameo. In a new preview for the series, we catch a glimpse of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex appears behind her husband at the computer, wearing a “raising the future” shirt. The new docu-series focuses on mental health and emotional well-being and shares stories of people’s personal journeys along with Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey. “The Me You Can’t See” will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 21, 2021.

Appearing: