Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Thanksgiving Plans: All The Details On Their Family Celebration

Despite initial reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be spending Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, it now appears that the couple will celebrate in London. DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston tells All Access that Meghan's mom Doria Ragland will be flying abroad to spend the American holiday with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie. Charlie spills more details on the family's likely plans, including the possibility that Meghan and Doria will volunteer together at a homeless shelter on Turkey Day.

