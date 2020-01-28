Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Official Duties May Be Handed Over To These Royals

Also available on the NBC app

Could these two royals be taking over royal duties for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? Robert Lacey, who is a royal biographer and consultant for "The Crown" talked with HELLO! and revealed that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice might step in to take over following Meghan and Harry's exit from royal duties. The news comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked royal fans by announcing they were stepping down as senior royals and want to split time between the UK and North America.

