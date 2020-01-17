Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage Staff Have Been Reassigned Amid Royal Move

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are literally cleaning house! People reports the staff at the couple's Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor have been reassigned to new positions following the bombshell news of their departure as senior members of the royal family. A source claims that no one has been fired or let go from the property in Windsor. In fact, employees are regularly redeployed around the estate during quieter periods. This also happened during Harry and Meghan's six-week trip to Canada over the holidays.

