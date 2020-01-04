Main Content

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent baby Archie's first Christmas in Canada, and they did so with a little help from a celebrity friend. Music producer David Foster revealed to The Daily Mail that he was the one who set up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a waterfront estate in Victoria, British Columbia, which is owned by one of his close friends. "I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off,” David told The Daily Mail.

