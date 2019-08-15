Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Baby Archie Already Has 'Reddish Hair' Just Like His Dad

Also available on the NBC app

Like father, like son! According to People, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bundle of joy is already taking after his dear old dad. A source tells the magazine that Archie is a "happy baby. He has lovely, puffy little legs and tufts of reddish hair. He's really adorable." Fans will likely get a glimpse of Archie's ginger locks when he joins his parents on their royal tour of Africa this fall.

