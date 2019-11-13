Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be decking the halls with the Queen and the rest of their royal family this year! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are skipping out on the annual tradition of ringing in the holidays with Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their royal highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland." the statement read.

