Prince Charles will continue offering private financial support to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their groundbreaking royal exit. The couple reached an agreement with the monarchy about their decision to step back from senior royal duties and work toward financial independence. The Queen and Buckingham Palace announced in dual statements on Jan. 18 that Harry and Meghan will no longer be working members of the royal family and stop receiving public funds through the Sovereign Grant. However, it seems they won't be totally cut off.

