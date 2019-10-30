Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Be Spending Thanksgiving In America, Reports Say

Also available on the NBC app

This is something to be thankful for! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to be spending Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, according to a new report from <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-may-establish-second-base-outside-of-u-k-theres-a-shift/">People.</a> "This would be Harry's first Thanksgiving in the states," a royal source told the outlet. "It will be nice for them to be around people that love them and have him understand her traditions." While it's unknown if they'll partake in a turkey trot, the outlet does report they will be spending time with Meghan's mom Doria Ragland during the holiday.

