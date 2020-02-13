Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Visit Stanford University For This Reason

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went back to college…sort of! The couple visited Stanford University on Tuesday to meet with professors and academics for a brainstorming session, a palace source confirmed to <a href="https://www.today.com/news/prince-harry-meghan-markle-visit-stanford-university-t173943">"Today."</a> But was there a bigger meaning behind the visit? According to "Today," the visit was to help them with establishing their new charity. "Today" also says that the couple flew commercial for the trip and they were personally greeted by the university's president!

