Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to do something special for Kate Middleton’s 39th birthday last week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly surprised Kate with a sweet card and gifts, which she was taken aback by, according to Us Weekly. “It was a nice surprise. Kate wasn’t expecting anything from the couple,” a source told the publication. But that wasn’t the only gifts she was given, Prince William also reportedly gifted her with diamond and sapphire earrings.

