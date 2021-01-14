Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Post First Snaps Of Baby Girl Sterling’s Face!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to do something special for Kate Middleton’s 39th birthday last week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly surprised Kate with a sweet card and gifts, which she was taken aback by, according to Us Weekly. “It was a nice surprise. Kate wasn’t expecting anything from the couple,” a source told the publication. But that wasn’t the only gifts she was given, Prince William also reportedly gifted her with diamond and sapphire earrings.