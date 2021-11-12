Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised service members at a New Jersey military base on Thursday to mark Veterans Day. The pair visited the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst for a luncheon where they talked about mental health and the importance of community. The royal couple's outing comes one day after they attended the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City where the Duke of Sussex presented the first Intrepid Valor Award.

