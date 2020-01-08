Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are truly modern royals! The couple issued a rare statement saying that they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family saying, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent."

