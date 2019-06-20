Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Split From Joint Charity With Kate Middleton And Prince William

Also available on the NBC app

It's official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are breaking off from The Royal Foundation to start a charity organization of their own. After weeks of speculation, Kensington Palace announced on Thursday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be leaving their joint foundation with Kate Middleton and Prince William. Watch to learn more about the shakeup, including which group initiative the Fab Four still plan to collaborate on.

