Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are headed to Netflix! The couple has reportedly inked a multi-year deal for an undisclosed sum with the streaming giant, according to The New York Times. “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is important to us,” the couple said in a statement. The publication reports that they will be making documentaries, docu-series, films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

